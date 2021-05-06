Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton, will host a Mother’s Day Play Day event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
The free event will be fun for all ages, including opportunities to explore the arts with mom and make her a gift with one of the many free art activities taught by Jacoby Arts Center educators and artists. Explore art with your little one age 0-6 with Little’s Art Lab hosted by Child’s Play. Don’t forget to RSVP or pop in for Little’s Art Lab at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays in May. Enjoy beautiful Mother’s Day flowers generously donated by Kinzel’s Flower Shop.
Shop local and purchase mom a special handmade gift from a local artist and vendors or support local kids participating in the Pop-Up Kids Art Fair.
“My daughter participated in the pop-up art fair a couple years ago and loved it so much," Tabitha Hand said. "It was so amazing to see so much creativity. We are so excited that we have the opportunity to have it again this year. The kids pop-up art fair is a great way for our young artists and crafters to be able to share their artwork with others and learn about the business of selling and showing art. We would love it if you would pop in and purchase a gift for a special mother in your life or yourself and support the kiddos.”
Live music by local guitarist and vocalist Lauren Waters will accompany the event. Waters has been playing around the Alton area for 10-plus years. Pulling from many genres, her goal is to play fun, catchy music that appeals to all. She does a variety of folk, pop, both modern and oldies, with some original music thrown in.
The bar will be open and offering a special Mother’s Day cocktail. The River’s Vedge, plant-powered foods to go, will be serving its full menu plus a Mother's Day special sourdough brioche lavender French toast with vegan sausage and real maple syrup.
Free programming at Jacoby Arts Center is made possible by 2021 presenting sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm.