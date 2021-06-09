Don’t miss out on this weekend’s opportunity to support the arts at Jacoby Arts Center’s Art Carnival Fundraiser! Free admission means everybody leaves with art!
Doors open at noon for games, art and free entertainment. Don’t miss out on the Grand Finale Carnival Showcase at 4 p.m. featuring Zi the Mentalist and Xander Lovecraft Sideshow Performer. Membership and Grand Finale tickets are available for advance purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door.
The Grand Finale Carnival Showcase features two amazing performers who will immerse you in two magical performances sure to bring laughter and awe. Zi the Mentalist's magic will take you on a journey that leaves you unable to trust your own senses, as miracles and impossibilities happen right before your eyes. Zi is a magician, mentalist, performer, and scientist based in the St. Louis region, with a deep passion for inspiring wonder, creating magic, and sparking your imagination. In addition to his work as a magician, Zi is an accomplished scientist with an interest in neuroscience and perception, and volunteers extensively to promote passion and interest in science. Zi uses magic to teach about the neuroscience of perception, illustrating the ways our senses can be tricked, and shedding light on the shortcuts and blind spots that we all share.
Xander Lovecraft is a sideshow performer and Host at the Coney Island Circus Sideshow, and has been performing for 10 years. Xander has worked nationally with numerous troupes, and even performed on a national tour with comedic acts Dave Chappelle and Flight of the Conchords.
Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission it is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, the Jacoby Arts Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call (618) 462-5222.