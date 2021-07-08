We would love to hear your Untold Black Stories, Alton! Be a part of this collaboration. Instructions and free materials are provided on site. Submit in person at Jacoby Arts Center during Gallery Hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday or online: https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/so/baNe779VS?languageTag=en&fbclid=IwAR0KSF8VDnWCju9Pd-Xv55CrjN7R9cxQycQEroi5CJEug-JgbiOX5n-4zbw#/main
Jacoby Arts Center has partnered with artist Allena Marie Brazier to develop a collaborative community art installation to further engage the community with the Untold Black Stories program by sharing individual stories and emotions through fabric (Fabric Stories). The collection of Fabric Stories ultimately will be installed at Jacoby Arts Center.
Fabric Stories: You choose the fabric color from the fabric color meaning chart that best represents a moment in time you want to share about your experiences as a resident in Alton. (For example: graduation, altercation, wedding, loss, finding friends). All stories are welcome.
“I want Fabric Stories to help tell personal stories in a visual way. Having Fabric Stories be a part of the Alton Untold Black Stories exhibition is an incredible experience for me as an artist whose work centers around African Americans and community,” Allena Marie Brazier said.
Email: fabric.stories.info@gmail.com
Untold Black Stories of Alton is a collaboration among Jacoby Arts Center, Alton Main Street, Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, All Town USA, and Hayner Public Library designed to catalyze diversity, inclusivity and equity within the downtown Alton historic district and engage the community with these Untold Black Stories of Alton.
More information about the program at www.jacobyartscenter.org/untoldblackstories
Printing of the portraits is sponsored by The Mythic Mississippi Project, a public engagement venture of the University of Illinois that promotes community development through Cultural Heritage programming.
This project was made possible with support from Illinois Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Illinois General Assembly.