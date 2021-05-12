Jacoby Arts Center is teaming up with SVOUND once again to offer the community a series of Singing Bowls Workshops. The workshop is available for a total of five basic workshop sessions, each three hours in duration. The first Singing Bowls Workshop begins Sunday, June 13 and continues once a month through October 10, 2021. These workshops are limited to 10 people to a class. The full series of 5 workshops are available for pre-pay purchase at $340. Drop-in sessions are available for $85 each. Buy tickets at: https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/event-details/crystal-singing-bowls-workshops
Attendees of this workshop will learn a brief history of Ancient and Modern Crystal Singing Bowls; an emerging modality that heals naturally. You will learn how to choose the correct bowl for your energy field, identify different kinds of bowls, sizes and pricing. Students will experience hands-on practice, learning specific techniques in playing the bowl as well as understanding the notes and sizes of different bowls.
"The workshops focus specifically on Crystal Singing bowls for anyone at any stage of interest — from enthusiasts and players to beginners eager to learn more," Lisa Grezlak said.
Students don't have to own any bowls to attend these workshops. Students receive the opportunity to try out all sizes of bowls and notes. Bowls are available for purchase at a discount price at workshops.
These classes are not certification classes and are not intended as training for those wanting to play professionally. These are for enthusiasts and for those who want to know how to play the bowls they currently own for enjoyment. For certification training, visit SVOUND.com.