Jacoby Arts Center is hosting an Emerging Artist Showcase through May 30 in celebration of artists shaping the future of contemporary art in the greater STL area; Jenna Muscarella, Michael Snider, Abbi Ruppert, Mike Matney, Cass Pace and Aodan. The exhibit is on display in the Simmons Hanly Conroy Gallery at Jacoby Arts Center. View the exhibit during open gallery hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“Emerging artists submitted work in reply to a call for art to be reviewed by the Jacoby exhibit committee," Gallery coordinator CyRhen Sohngs said. "A small number of artists were selected to represent a variety of new work in different mediums in the area and allow each artist to showcase a body of work in the gallery.”
An opening reception will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Jacoby Arts Center. All are welcome to attend. Meet the artists, mingle and enjoy live music by Anthony Hall. Beverages will be available for purchase at the Jacoby Bar.
Following the reception there will be an after party at The Conservatory less than one block away from Jacoby at 554 E. Broadway including live music, more than 60 pieces of art by emerging artist Michael Snider and guest artist Jenna Christine Carlie.
Free programming at Jacoby Art Center is made possible by 2021 presenting sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm.
For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call (618) 462-5222.