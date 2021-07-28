The Board of Directors at the Jacoby Arts Center recently recognized the contributions of two past board members. Denny Scarborough and Roger Lewis were bestowed the title of “board member emeritus.” They are the first two board members in the art center’s history to be given emeritus status.
During his time on the board, Scarborough served as board president and was heavily involved in various elements of operations and building maintenance. He shepherded Jacoby Arts Center through significant financial challenges while ensuring that the center continued to serve Alton and the Riverbend.
Lewis’ contributions, like Scarborough’s, were monumental and included substantive time and energy in fundraising. Lewis spearheaded the most recent fundraising gala for the Jacoby Arts Center, and he served as liaison between the center and the business community.
“The Jacoby Arts Center is in a better place because of the efforts of Denny and Roger,” Rachel Lappin, the executive director of Jacoby Arts Center, said. “Their legacy will be with us for years to come. We are so lucky to have had many great past board members, and we are appreciative of all of their efforts.”
The center is now looking toward the future, which includes three additions to the Board of Directors in 2021.
Katie LaPlant is an artist and teacher in the Riverbend. LaPlant reflects on the history of the building that now houses the arts center but once was the Jacoby furniture store.
“As a child, I was fortunate to know the Jacoby family. I have fond memories of running through the entire building, playing on the elevator, and rummaging through the show windows. So, now, as a board member, I cannot wait to become more involved with classes, events, and outreach at the center.”
John Walters is an art enthusiast, amateur film maker, and science teacher at Marquette Catholic High School. When asked about his membership on the board, Walters noted that he looked forward to working with a bright and energetic team to enhance the center’s reach across the Metro East.
Andrea Yoder is a financial adviser with Edward Jones. Yoder is focusing on helping Jacoby Arts Center with donor relations and financial gifts.
“It is exciting to see that Jacoby Arts Center has grown into a cornerstone of our community,” Yoder said. “I'm excited to continue reaching the community through the arts."
Lappin, who became executive director shortly before the pandemic, notes the board has a business-minded acumen that helped Jacoby Arts Center navigate the trials brought on by COVID-19.
“The nine members of the Board of Directors are a valuable part of our team, and each is an artist in his or her own right," Lappin said. "Many are visual artists and arts educators; others are involved in performing arts, music education, creative writing, and design. So, yes, the board provides business direction for the Jacoby Arts Center, but that direction is shaped by strong artistic sensibilities.”
Along with LaPlant, Walters, and Yoder, the Jacoby Arts Center Board of Directors consists of Dathan Brooks, Patti Hornberger, Christine Ilewski-Huelsmann, David Knowlton, Jeanne Truckey, and Molly Velikis.
Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization; its mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, the Jacoby Arts Center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, visit jacobyartscenter.org or call (618) 462-5222.