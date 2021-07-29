The Edwardsville Arts Center is celebrating 20 years of advocating for the arts in the Edwardsville community with a community-wide ice cream social. Open to the public, the ice cream social is happening on Sunday, August 1st from 2-4 p.m. at the Edwardsville Arts Center, located adjacent to the Edwardsville High School on Center Grove Road.
Culver’s will be providing frozen custard for guests to enjoy, a silent/virtual auction with artwork and workshops by local artists will be held to support the art center’s year-round programming and on display, there will be submissions from the “Better Together” banner contest. “Better Together” is a collaboration with the Edwardsville SIUE Community Destination Group and winning artworks will be printed on light post banners in downtown Edwardsville and on SIUE’s campus. This year’s Patron of the Arts, Dionna Raedeke, will also be acknowledged at the event.
The Edwardsville Arts Center’s (EAC) mission is to inspire the lives of youth and the creative spirit of adults through classes, exhibits, cultural events and more. Currently, the EAC hosts 6-8 exhibits a year, offering free Saturday classes for kids, a host of art educational opportunities for all ages. The EAC also presents the annual Edwardsville Art Fair which is a 3-day event, drawing approximately 100 artists from all over the country. Throughout all of the activities and events provided by the EAC, friendships are forged and partnerships developed. It’s been an incredible journey from the early days of seeking sites to hang art to the developed programs and opportunities created today at the EAC.
The Edwardsville Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville, on the campus of Edwardsville High School. Look for the sculpture garden, colorful pinwheels and the red sign on the southeast corner of the building. Call (618) 655-0337 for any questions or visit www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com/current-exhibits.