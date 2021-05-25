The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau makes every effort to ensure the information provided below is accurate and timely. For additional information beyond that provided, contact the event coordinators at the numbers supplied with each calendar entry.
June
Alton River Dragons vs. Burlington
June 2, 6:35 PM
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd.
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 6:35 p.m. against Burlington!
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act at Alton River Dragons
June 2, 6:35
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd.
Alton, IL 62002
Enjoy a show from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act at the Alton River Dragons game! The River Dragons play Burlington!
Grafton’s Music in the Park 2021
June 3, 7 to 9 pm
The Grove Memorial Park
Corner of Market & Main St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 535-9922
Jake Weber & The Lonesome Drifters (Honkey Tonk Country)
Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a free concert at The Grove Memorial Park in Grafton. Can and dry good donations will be accepted for local food pantries. A 50/50 raffle will be held weekly.
Boogie Chyld
June 4, 6-9:30 PM
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
1 Riverfront Dr
Alton, IL 62002
Boogie Chyld is known for its diverse music variety. Playing everything from Motown, Disco, Classic Rock, Pop, Hip Hop, Country, Blues and everything in between. Enjoy your favorite hits of today and yesterday – Boogie Chyld plays it all. Keep dancing and keep the party going!
Hawaiian Luau Sunset Dinner Cruise
June 4, 6:30 to 8:30 PM $45 per person
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
This dinner sunset cruise will greet you with a lei, then imagine you are cruising to Hawaii via the Mississippi River. Your journey will also include a delicious meal prepared by Grafton Oyster Bar. An assortment of discounted Hawaiian drinks will be served up from the bartenders at the Tiki Bar.
Menu:
Tropical Salad
Mango BBQ pork tenderloin
Teriyaki beef skewers
Island-style fried rice
Hawaiian Baked beans
International Horseradish Festival
June 4-5, 12-10 PM
101 W. Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
The International Horseradish Festival is the hottest event in Collinsville! The 2021 festival will take place in beautiful Uptown Collinsville again this year. The fest will span several city blocks where visitors will have their choice of events happening on two festival stages, family fun area, craft village, food, drink, and games! The fest opens Friday, June 4 from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. and again on Saturday, June 5 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rain or shine the fest promises a good time for all! Approximately 60 percent of the world's horseradish is grown in the Collinsville area. In celebration of this prized crop, Collinsville is throwing a party and everyone is invited! It's the one time of the year people can purchase fresh ground horseradish directly from the growers.
Indian Market Days at Cahokia Mounds
June 4-6, 9 AM-5 PM
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site and Interpretive Center
30 Ramey St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
Over 30 Native American artists and vendors display Native American arts and crafts for sale. Many different tribal affiliations and media will be represented. Items include: jewelry, clothing items, paintings, sculptures and others. This is a free event to attend.
Reservations required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indian-market-days-tickets-145988759309
For more information, call (618) 343-5160.
June 4: 12- 5 p.m.
June 5: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
June 6: 9 am- 4 p.m.
Camp Du Bois June Rendezvous
June 5-6, 10 am to 5 pm, $5 parking
Wood River Camp Du Bois
198 N. Main St.
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 975-8897
Camp du Bois June Rendezvous is paying tribute to the Mountain Man Rendezvous that took place in 1825-1840. These gatherings were held at various locations by varying fur trading companies to sell furs, hides, and replenish supplies. Camp du Bois modern re-creation offers opening and closing ceremonies, fife and drum corps and old-time band performances. Food court, sutlers, costumed interpreters will also be available.
Hawaiian Luau One- Hour Cruise
June 5, 5:00 to 6:00 PM $18/adults, $16/seniors, $9/children
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
The crew will greet you with a lei, then imagine you are cruising to Hawaii via the Mississippi River. Prizes will be given for Best Hula Dancer and Best Dressed. An assortment of discounted Hawaiian drinks will be served by the bartenders at the Tiki Bar.
You will find this cruise under the “Day Cruise” Section when booking.
Hawaiian Luau Sunset Cruise
June 5, 6:30 to 8:30 PM $29 per person
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
The crew will greet you with a lei, then imagine you are cruising to Hawaii via the Mississippi River. Prizes will be given for Best Hula Dancer and Best Dressed. An assortment of discounted Hawaiian drinks will be served by the bartenders at the Tiki Bar.
Montgomery County Bicentennial
June 5, 11:00 am to 7 pm
300 Water Street
Butler, IL 62015
Celebrate 200 years of Montgomery County! Each community will have historical memorabilia on display inside the Arts & Crafts building. Food, merchandises, and craft booths will also be available throughout the day.
Yoga by the River
June 5- June 26 (recurring weekly on Saturday), 9:00 am, $5
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
1 Riverfront Drive
Alton, IL 62002
Find your zen down by the river! Yoga by the River takes place at 9 am at Liberty Bank Amphitheater!
Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market
Recurring weekly on Saturday through October 16, 8 am to 12 pm
Landmarks Blvd. & Henry St.
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 463-1016
There will be an abundance of delicious fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants & flowers, locally-raised hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, pottery, art demonstrations and more at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market. Admission is free for shoppers and there is plenty of parking at its new permanent location in the city-owned parking lot at the corner of Landmarks and Henry Street.
Alton River Dragons vs. O’Fallon
June 5, 6:35 PM
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd.
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 6:35 p.m.!
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
Carlinville Market Days
Recurring monthly on the 1st Saturday through November 6, 8 am to 3 pm
Carlinville Square
106 Northside Square
Carlinville, IL 62626
(217) 565-0937
In the heart of Macoupin County is Carlinville and in the heart of Carlinville is the square. That's where you'll find Carlinville's Market Days!
Come shop all the treasures the first Saturday of every month, April through November. Caravan of vendors offering hundreds of hard-to-find, one-of-a-kind items!
Come for the treasures... Stay for the day!
For more information or to become a VIP vendor please contact Perry at (217) 565-0937.
Ghosts of the River Road Dinner Tour
June 5, 6 PM-9 PM
Bluff City Grill
424 East Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
GHOSTS OF THE RIVER ROAD DINNER TOUR
Join HAUNTED ALTON author Troy Taylor for a special event tour from Alton Hauntings! The GHOSTS OF THE RIVER ROAD DINNER TOUR depart from Bluff City Grill in Alton and after dinner will travel to Grafton on a haunted bus tour along the Great River Road. Discover the tales of history and hauntings along the Mississippi River with special stops and eerie locations before we stop for drinks at one of Grafton's legendary locations! The ghostly tales continue on our way back to Alton with a special final stop at the mysterious Mineral Springs!
GHOSTS OF THE RIVER ROAD BUS TOUR INCLUDES:
* Dinner at Bluff City Grill
* Bus Tour from Alton To Grafton and Back to hotel
* Great River Road haunted places and special stops
* Full tour hosted by Troy Taylor
Land of Goshen Market
May 8- October 16 recurring weekly on Saturday, 8:00 am to 12 pm
Downtown Edwardsville
North Second Street
Edwardsville, IL 62025
EXPLORE THE LAND OF THE GOSHEN COMMUNITY MARKET EVERY SATURDAY STARTING MAY 8 THROUGH OCTOBER, RAIN OR SHINE, IN BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN EDWARDSVILLE.
Visitors can find fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables, farm-fresh eggs, naturally raised meats-beef, pork, and poultry- along with baked goods, pottery, jewelry, other fine arts, honey, soaps, seedlings, and cut flowers. With special events for the kids each week, your little sprout will love a trip to the market. For more information, email info@goshenmarket.org.
Maryville’s Movies in the park
June 5, 7-10 PM
Drost Park
Parkway Dr. and East Main St.
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 345-7028
Maryville Park and Rec Committee will continue their Movies in the Park series at Drost Park in Maryville, starting after dusk. The movie and Bobby’s Frozen Custard are provided by CARD, Collinsville Evening Lions Club, Maryville Pharmacy, Midwest Members, and Joe & Diane Semanisin.
A number of local vendors, including Midwest Members providing hot dogs, will set up their tables and offer treats and prizes to those in attendance beginning at 7:00.
Follow the green and blue signs off of Rt. 159 to Valadabene Drive to Schiber Court. Bring your lawn chairs, loungers, blankets, & bug spray to make your evening comfortable. If you have questions, call Maryville Parks & Rec at 618-772-8555.
Movie schedule:
May 15: Frozen II
June 5: Playing with Fire
July 24: Rudy
Alton River Dragons vs. Quincy
June 9 & 11, 6:35 pm
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 6:35 p.m. against Quincy!
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
Memories of Elvis with Steve Davis
June 10, 7 pm, $22.50
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main Street
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 307-1750
The very popular Memories of Elvis with Steve Davis returns to the Wildey Theatre.
Steve Davis and the Mid-South Revival Band recreates an Elvis Presley concert that will have you dancing and singing to all the greatest hits and classics. There will be a few musical surprises, too.
Opening this show will be Shanna Fredrick paying tribute to Patsy Cline.
Please note this is a rescheduled date. Tickets for the original show date are valid.
Alton River Dragons vs. Danville
June 10 & 23, 6:35 pm
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 6:35 p.m. against Danville!
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
Farmers Market at Grafton Market
June 10- October 28 recurring weekly on Thursday, 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Grafton Market
1415 West Main
Grafton, IL 62037
Shop local homemade and home-grown products at the Farmers Market held at Grafton Market!
Madison County Garden Tour
June 11-12, 9 am to 2 pm, Tickets are $13 and good for both days, kids 10 & under free
Madison County Extension Education Foundation in conjunction with U of I Extension Master Gardeners will be hosting their June Garden Tour.
The tour will feature 6 private gardens in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon along with the garden at the Benjamin Stephenson House. All gardens are individually designed and reflect the homeowner’s taste, ingenuity, and love of gardening. Tour hours are Friday, June 11 from 4:00 – 9:00 pm, and Saturday, June 12 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. It will take place rain or shine.
Tickets go on sale May 1 and will be available at Market Basket, Edwardsville, Creekside Garden in Collinsville and U of I Extension offices in Collinsville and Waterloo. Online tickets are available at www.event.gives/madcogardentour. For more information please call (618) 344-4230.
2021 Litchfield Concerts in the Park
June 11, 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Walton Park
10207 Niemanville Trail
Litchfield, IL 62056
Join the Litchfield Park District for a series of free concerts in Walton Park. Remember to bring a lawn chair!
The lineup for this year is as follows:
June 11: Scarecrows- A 3-piece rock and alternative cover band from Central Illinois
July 9: Strugglers- Country and Old Time Rock n Roll
August 13: Agent 99- Rockin' tunes from the 80's, 90's and today
September 10: Big Shake Daddies- Rock, Soul, Rhythm and Blues
Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour
June 19, 26, 7 pm to 10 pm, $27 per person
110 E. 3rd St.
Alton, IL 62002
Discover the history and hauntings of "one of the most haunted small towns in America" with our award-winning walking tours of Alton's mysterious downtown!
Our haunted history walking tour is approximately 3 hours long and travels throughout the old downtown area of Alton, visiting many reportedly haunted sites and going into some locations (depending on availability). Each tour is led by one of our trained guides and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.
Diecon
June 11-13, $35 (May 1-25)
Gateway Convention Center
One Gateway Dr
Collinsville, IL 62234
Get in the game this June at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville!
DieCon is dedicated to promoting the Adventure Game Hobby. All facets of adventure gaming are represented at the convention. Role-playing games, RPGA sanctioned games, CCG/TCG games and demos, board games, miniature (Historical, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy) games, and tournament games will be presented.
Evening with Edgar Allan Poe
June 12, 7 pm, $44 per person
Best Western Premier Alton- St. Louis
3559 College Ave.
Alton, IL 62002
Join author Troy Taylor for another night of our “An Evening with…” series of events! This eerie evening will include a catered dinner, served in a private ballroom at the hotel. After dinner, author Troy Taylor will be presenting “The Haunted Life of Edgar Allan Poe,” a look at the mysterious and macabre writer, his tragic life, unexplained death, and lingering hauntings.
Delve into the strange and bizarre world of Edgar Allan Poe, from his early life to his tragic marriage, his insane grief, his dramatically failed career, his links to an unsolved murder, and the mystery of what happened to the writer in the days before his unsolved death. Why did Poe disappear and then show up a few days later in an incoherent state, wearing another man’s clothes and carrying a stranger’s walking stick? Where did he go when he vanished and who was the mysterious “Reynolds” that Poe whispered about in his dying breath? Does he haunt the mysterious graveyard where his body is buried? Who is the stranger who appears at Poe’s grave each year on the anniversary of his birth, leaving roses and cryptic messages behind?
Grafton’s Makers Market
June 12-13, 10:00 am- 5:00 pm
The Loading Dock
401 Front St.
Grafton, IL 62037
Great rivers and great artisans come together at this brand-new market in Grafton!
Grafton's Makers Market held in the Boatworks building at The Loading Dock will feature artisans showcasing their amazing art, crafts, food and drink. Come out and peruse their works, talk with some great local artists and enjoy beautiful Grafton!
This event was originally scheduled for Sept. 2020.
Route 66 Festival
June 12, 10:00 am to 11:30 pm
Edwardsville City Park
101 S. Buchanan St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Come get your kicks at the Edwardsville Route 66 Festival. Classic cars, great food, and family fun are all on tap at the 23rd annual festival held in Edwardsville's downtown City Park.
Watch a classic car cruise through town, enjoy live music, see work from local artists, take a trolley ride, and let the kids take part in the kids' activities.
Edwardsville is one of the oldest communities on Route 66. A history tent will be set up at the festival so history buffs can learn more from local historians.
Wine Tasting Sunset Cruise
June 12, 6:30 to 8:30 pm, $29 per person
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water Street
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Whether you are looking for a romantic night with your sweetie or a night out with your friends, this is the perfect cruise for those wishing to sample our Grafton Harbor Wines while enjoying a beautiful sunset cruise! (6 one-ounce pours are factored into the price of your cruise) Pirate’s Booty, LPR, Naughty Wench, Pirate’s Love Potion, Spirits of Grafton’s Past, and Tipsy Mermaid will be offered at $5.53+tax/glass or $11.90+tax/bottle
2021 Grand Illinois Bike Tour
June 13-18
Litchfield High School
1705 N. State St.
Litchfield, IL 62056
The 19th Annual Grand Illinois Bike Tour has a distinct Great Rivers & Routes flavor!
This year's ride begins and ends in Litchfield and tours the trails of Madison County. Riders choose among daily mileage options for a total ranging from 200 to 375 miles, consisting of quiet rural roads and 140-plus miles on trails (almost all asphalt-surfaced) on old railroad corridors. Participants pick between camping and hotel options and enjoy evenings filled with good food and fellowship with riders hailing from around the country.
The ride is limited to 250 riders.
Preliminary Route Mileages (subject to change)
Day 1: Litchfield to Lebanon
Basic Route – 52.4 miles, +808 ft climbing (camping) or 51.9 miles, +689ft climbing (hotel)
Long option – TBD
Day 2: Lebanon to Edwardsville
Basic Route – 45.3 miles, +971 ft climbing (camping) or 50.1 miles, +1,043 ft (hotel)
Long option – TBD
Day 3: Layover day in Edwardsville
Long Route – 49.6 miles, +743 ft climbing (camping) or 48.6 miles, +683 ft (hotel)
Shorter options – TBD
Day 4: Edwardsville to Godfrey/Alton
Basic Route – 52.9 miles, +1,045 ft (camping) or 50.4 miles, +835 ft (hotel)
Long option – TBD
Day 5: Layover day in Godfrey/Alton
Details TBD. Longer options will include riding adjacent to the Mississippi River and its bluffs to Grafton (est. 40-44 miles) and/or Pere Marquette State Park (est. 53-57 miles).
Day 6: Godfrey/Alton to Litchfield
Basic Route – 45.1 miles, +1,333 ft (camping) or 46.3 miles, +1330 ft (hotel)
Long option – TBD
All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show
June 13, 8 am to 4 pm
112 W. 3rd St
Alton, IL 62002
Alton’s 23rd Annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held on Sunday, June 13th. The event typically attracts between 150-200 classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse on 3rd, State, and Belle Streets. There is no charge for admission.
Registration for automobiles is from 8 am-Noon, and trophies will be given in thirty-seven classes plus five specialty awards at 4 pm. The fee is $15 to enter the judging or just $10 to display your wheels. Dash plaques & goodie bags are given to the first 125 participants.
Alton Main Street organizes this Alton tradition along with Time Machines Unlimited Car Club.
Come out for the cars and stay for the live music, pin-up contest, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays, merchant sidewalk sale, and great food. For more information, please contact Jamey Griffin at 618-792-8901 or visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.
Alton Muny Band
June 13- August 8 recurring weekly on Sunday, 7 pm to 8 pm
Haskell Park
1200 Block of Henry St.
Alton, IL 62002
Locals seldom miss a beat during the weekly summer concerts performed by the Alton Municipal Band at Haskell & Riverview Parks. Help celebrate Alton Muny Band's 130th Season! Enjoy concert band music, which includes marches, concert pieces, popular tunes, and novelty numbers. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Litchfield Pickers Market
Recurring monthly on the 2nd Sunday through October 10, 9 am to 3 pm
Downtown Litchfield
400 North State St. Intersection of Route 16/ Union Ave. and State St.
Litchfield, IL 62056
Love picking through vintage items, antiques, and collectibles for that perfect find?. All items sold at this market are prior to 1980 (including antiques, collectibles, vintage items, upcycled items, and refurbished items). There will also be food vendors and entertainment!
Recommendations for first-time visitors: bring carts, totes, trucks, wagons, etc., to haul all your treasures!
Music lineup for the season
May 9:
Mound City Slickers 9-11:30 am
B& B Strings 12 to 3 pm
June 13:
Avery Kern 9-11:30 am
Butch Moore & Alan White 12 to 3 pm
July 11:
Lexy Schlemer 9-11:30 am
P- Nut and the Shells 12 to 3 pm
August 8:
Downstate 9-11:30 am
Skibbereen 12 to 3 pm
September 12:
Les Gruff and the Billy Goat 9-11:30 am
The Grand Moff Band 12 to 3 pm
Ocotober 10:
29 Junction 9-11:30 am
Silver Creek Bluegrass Band 12 to 3 pm
Second Sunday Throwback Movie
June 13, 6 to 11 pm, $7 per person, ages 5 & under free
Sky View Drive In Theatre
Collinsville, IL 62234
Drive in and enjoy a throwback movie the second Sunday of the month April- October!
Skyview Drive- In is kicking off Second Sunday Throwback with the GOONIES!!
Godzilla VS Kong WILL play after!
Gates open at: 6pm
Goonies Start Time: 7:35pm
Godzilla Vs. Kong Start Time: 9:30pm
Kayaking on Ellis Bay
June 15, June 26, 9 am to 2:30 pm, $25 per person
Audubon Center at Riverlands
301 Riverlands Way
West Alton, IL 63386
Paddle your way around Ellis Bay! Riverland’s environmental educators will highlight the diverse wildlife that can be seen along the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River Water Association (MRWTA) will discuss water safety guidelines and review the basics to kayaking before beginning. Kayaks, life jackets, and paddles will be provided to registrants. Masks are required for when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Typically, masks are not required on the water. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Group Size Limit: 7
Cost: $25
Sessions are 90 minutes and begin at 9 a.m, 11 a.m, and 1 p.m.
Weight Limits:
Our boats are typically limited to 300 lbs. Participants must weigh under 300 lbs. Some exceptions can be made. Please email Michelle.Wiegand@Audubon.org to inquire more.
What to Wear:
We highly recommend you wear synthetic fabrics only (no cotton).
Closed toe shoes are required.
Michael Campion of Fuller House at Alton River Dragons
June 16, 6:35 pm
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd.
Alton, IL 62002
Join Michael Campion of Fuller House at the Alton River Dragons game! The River Dragons play Terre Haute!
Alton River Dragons vs. Terre Haute
June 16, 6:35 pm
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd.
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 6:35 p.m. against Terre Haute!
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
Alton River Dragons vs. Cape Girardeau and 90’s Night
June 17, 6:35 pm
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd.
Alton, IL 62002
Join the Alton River Dragons for a 90's night at Lloyd Hopkins Field hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC.
The River Dragons will play Cape Girardeau with the first pitch taking place at 6:35. Chris Kirkpatrick will sing the National Anthem and will host a meet and greet during the game.
Participate in 90's trivia and win prizes!
A night of Lynyrd Skynyrd- The Artimus Pyle Band
June 18, 8:00 pm, $43/person
Wildey Theatre
252 N. main St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 307-1750
Come rock out to the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd with the Artimus Pyle Band!
Artimus Pyle is the former drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd. Artimus made it his mission to deliver music to the masses that would be a proper representation of the true Skynyrd spirit and would do justice to the legendary songs that Ronnie Van Zant wrote and sang with such conviction.
The audience will be treated to a high energy, true-to-the-music performance!
Well Hungarians
June 18, 6 to 9:30 pm
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
1 Riverfront Dr
Alton, IL 62002
Well Hungarians are one of the nation’s hottest acts delivering a “high octane” sound, with over 200 unforgettable dynamic live performances each year! Well Hungarians have performed for well over 3,000,000 fans since 1993! Performances include great original music as well as country, rock, pop, Motown, and classic cover songs ranging from the Charlie Daniels Band and Zac Brown Band, to Bad Company and Lynyrd Skynyrd, to Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5, to Bruno Mars and The Chainsmokers! Their musical repertoire covers a wide spectrum of songs from the 1970’s to current day hits!
Father’s Day Bourbon Tasting Sunset Cruise
June 18 & 19, 6:30 pm- 8:30 pm, $40 per ticket
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Embark on a Mississippi River Cruise while connecting with passengers that love bourbon! Whether you enjoy bourbon and are looking to expand your experience, or you're a novice and haven't figured out what you truly enjoy, you are sure to find something you love! The cruise price includes 7 bourbon samples.
For more information, call (618) 786-7678.
Lake Lou Yaeger on the Water Concert Series
June 19, 6-9:30 PM
Marina 1 at Lake Lou Yaeger
4943 Beach House Trail
Litchfield, IL 62056
Members Only, the premier 80s Tribute act, will bring the party as they perform a full-length, high-energy, rock show of the most recognizable hits of the 1980s. Listen as they perform an incredible light show with music that spans the decade: Journey, Michael Jackson, Def Leppard, Prince, Bon Jovi, G&R, and many more artists. The Members Only On the Water Concert will be held near Marina 2 on the South end of Lake Lou Yaeger.
Crab Festival at Grafton Oyster Bar
June 19-20
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
Run, don't (crab) walk, to the biggest and best crab festival this side of the river!
Crab lovers unite at the annual Crab Festival, hosted by Grafton Oyster Bar. The Oyster Bar will be offering various crab-inspired dishes in addition to their regular full menu.
Don't miss out on the biggest and best crab legs in the area at Illinois' only floating restaurant!
Sea Lion Splash at Raging Rivers Water Park
June 19- 27, 10 am- 6 pm, Price include with park admission
Raging Rivers Water Park
100 Palisades Parkway
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2345
The Sea Lion Splash is sure to dazzle crowds of all ages while at the same time teaching about the plight of the sea lions and what we, as humans, can do to live in harmony with and ensure the survival of these majestic creatures. Enjoy the only traveling sea lion show in the United States at Raging Rivers Water Park!
The show is included with park admission or a Season Pass. VIP Sea Lion Packages are also available at an additional fee. Contact Raging Rivers Water Park directly at (618) 786-2345.
Alton River Dragons vs. Springfield
June 20, 4:35 pm
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 4:35 p.m. against Springfield!
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
Father’s Day Beer Garden at Pere Marquette
June 20, 12-4 pm
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Happy Father’s Day St. Louis! Bring your Dad and meet us on the terrace at Pere Marquette Lodge for a Beer Garden featuring live music, delicious food, and ice cold beer…of course! There is no admission fee and no reservations are needed but, seating is limited so feel free to bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets just in case.
Come spend a relaxing day filled with entertainment, a gorgeous view, lots of beer, awesome food and ambiance that cannot be found anywhere else.
Father’s Day Brunch Cruise on the Hakuna Matata
June 20, 11:00 am- 1:00 pm, $45/person
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Treat your dad to a cruise and a wonderful Father's Day Brunch catered by the award-winning Grafton Oyster Bar!
Menu:
House Salad with choice of dressing
Fried Chicken
BBQ Pork Steak
Au Gratin Potatoes
Country Style Green Beans
Bread Pudding
Tiki Bar will be featuring “Cheers to Dad” Bar Menu:
Coors Light, Miller Light, Bud Lighter, Stag $2
Happy Father's Day!
The Hakuna Matata is a 49-passenger all-weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open-air patio offering 360-degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.
Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.
Father’s Day One-Hour Cruise
June 20, 2:00 pm- 3:00 pm, $18/adults, $16/seniors, $9/children
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
We are celebrating Father’s at Grafton Harbor this weekend! ALL ABOARD!! Be mesmerized by our majestic palisading bluffs and cruise 2 mighty rivers with our exciting fun-loving crew that offers a fun Tiki Bar with tropical cocktails for the adults and kiddy cocktails for the kids! Sit back and relax as we point out Mile Marker 0 of the Illinois River and if the spirit hits you, grab your sweetie and dance as we play fun and romantic island tunes!
You will find this cruise under the “Day Cruise” Section when booking.
Alton River Dragons vs. Clinton
June 24 & 25, 6:35 pm
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 6:35 p.m. against Clinton!
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Feidl at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
Anthology- Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band at Wildey Theatre
June 25-26, 8 pm
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 307-1750
Anthology pays homage to the music of the Allman Brothers Band and its members through a cast of accomplished musicians that have personal connections and a love for this great music.Bringing a true, high-energy set of the most popular works of the Allman Brothers, as well as digging deep into the catalog, Anthology recreates this iconic music with startling emotion and intensity that you have to hear and feel to truly experience and understand!
This rocking band includes Mama's Pride members Danny Liston, Dickie Steltenpohl, and Tom Deman along with Dave Kalz, Rob Lee, Mark Kersten, and Matt Rowland.
Bikes, Birds, and Brews
June 26, 6-9 pm, $20 per person
Audubon Center at Riverlands
301 Riverlands Way
West Alton, IL 63386
Experience the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary on wheels during this 3-hour guided session. Local cyclists and Audubon staff will guide participants throughout the sanctuary in order to view birds and other wildlife. Following the biking portion (approximately two hours), enjoy the sunset over Ellis Bay while enjoying a cold brew from Old Bakery Beer Company. Non- alcoholic beverages and light snacks will be provided.
Bring Your Own Bike (BYOB) Tickets: Require ticketholders to...bring their own bike and helmet. Purchase your ticket as spots are limited to 10 per session.
Aerie’s Resort Wine Festival
June 26-27
The Winery at Aerie’s Resort
600 Timber Ridge Dr.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-8439
Enjoy live music all weekend long with great scenic views and tasty wine. The Wine Festival fun kicks off Saturday at Noon with the Graham Band performing live on stage until 3 pm. Roaming Home takes over from 3 pm to 7 pm. And Mesa Blues performing Sunday afternoon beginning at 1 pm. to 5 pm.
Grafton Riverside Flea Market
June 26&27, 9 am to 5 pm
The Loading Dock
401 Front St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 556-7951
The Loading Dock is host to one of the region's largest flea markets. Guaranteed treasure-hunting fun through a wide selection of antiques, crafts, collectibles, and more.
The Riverside Flea Market is held the fourth Saturday and Sunday of the month, April through October, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hakuna Moscato Sunset Cruise
June 26, 6:30 pm- 8:30 pm, $29/person
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Grafton Harbor is pleased to be sampling 6, 1-ounce pours of Moscatos by Villa Jolanda Wineries. The cost of these samples is factored into the price of the cruise. Enjoy refreshing Moscato such as mango, peach, blue, passion fruit, strawberry, pineapple, and more!
Moscato by the bottle: $12.90 plus tax
Moscato by the glass: $5.53 plus tax
Trail Trek at Audubon Center at Riverlands
June 26, 9 to 10:30 am, $10 per person
Audubon Center at Riverlands
301 Riverlands Way
West Alton, IL 63386
Explore the Riverland’s Migratory Bird Sanctuary during Trail Trek. During this 1.5 hour program participants will begin with a breathing exercise accompanied by a few simple stretches. Following this, Riverlands staff will guide you through various trails in the sanctuary. Clear your mind and make new discoveries during this wellness hike. Unplug and be in touch with nature!
Masks are recommended and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Summer Symphony in the Park
June 27th 7:00 PM, Last Sunday of every month
City Park
101 S Buchanan St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Edwardsville Community Symphony is excited for the Summer Symphony in the Park series! Come out to City Park and enjoy a family friendly concert and children's crafts.
Summer Symphony in the Park 2021 Lineup:
May 30th- Music is Joy
June 27th- Water is Life
July 25th- Side by Side featuring Edwardsville High School Orchestra
August 29th- Summer Symphony Finale, Guest Conductor Jay Harkey with special guests
Alton River Dragons vs. Quincy
June 27, 4:35 pm
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 4:35 p.m. against Quincy!
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
Open House at Bremer Sanctuary
June 27, 1-3:00 pm
H & B Bremer Wildlife Sanctuary
194 Bremer Lane
Hillsboro, IL 62049
Visit the sanctuary for a series of Open House events this summer and fall. Learn valuable information about what there is to see and do at Bremer. The Barn will be open for viewing educational displays and volunteers will be available for questions. A brief hike at 1:30 and 2:30 will take guests on an easy trail near the barn to learn about trails, fields, projects, and Bremer history.
July
Fireworks on the Mississippi River
July 2, 9 to 11 pm
Lighthouse Park
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7000
Come out early for entertainment and food specials at local restaurants. As the sun goes down, fireworks will light up the night sky in the middle of town at Lighthouse Park. For more information, call (618) 786-7000.
Grafton Fireworks on the Hakuna Matata
July 2, 6:30 to 8:30 pm, $29/person
Grafton Harbor Boat Rentals
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
Fireworks on the river is truly a sight to behold! Cruise with the Hakuna Matata where you will be able to stay aboard and watch the fireworks from the upper deck of our tour boat! Be sure to bring your picnic baskets! The Tiki Bar will remain open until after the fireworks. (Outside beverages are prohibited)
For more information, call (618) 786-7678.
5K Freedom Fun Run
July 3, 9 am to 3:30 pm, $25 for pre-registration until July 1, $30 on race day
Lake Lou Yaeger
3 Primitive Lane
Litchfield, IL 62056
(217) 324-8147
Embrace your patriotic side this Fourth of July at the 5K Freedom Fun Run in Litchfield!
On Independence Day, Saturday, July 3, come to Lake Lou Yaeger's Picnic Area 3 (Use 3 Primitive Drive for your GPS). This course winds through the woods of Lake Lou Yaeger. All ages are welcome!
If you don’t want to run, WALK! This picturesque 3.1-mile course is conducive to individuals of all skill levels.
Pre-registration encouraged.
6th Annual July 3rd Party
July 3, 2 pm
Bluff City Grill
424 East Broadway, IL 62002
Celebrate the 4th of July at Bluff City Grill. Enjoy the 6th Annual July 3rd Event on the Upper Patio Area!Listen to live music starting at 3 pm. Fireworks kickoff at 9pm. Food, drinks, and games!Feel free to bring a Lawn Chair, limited seating available!No Coolers or Off premise Drinks Allowed!
Alton Fireworks Spectacular
July 3, 9:30 to 11:00 pm
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
1 Riverfront Dr
Alton, IL 62002
Come enjoy the magnificent glow of the Alton Fireworks Spectacular at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater!On July 3, 2021, sparks will fly as the fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment on the Liberty Bank Amphitheater stage before the real show begins in the Alton night sky. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.
Evening with the Donner Party
July 3, 7 pm
Best Western Premier Alton- St. Louis Area Hotel
3559 College Ave.
Alton, IL 62002
Discover the true story of the Donner Party, which left Springfield, Illinois, in the spring of 1846 and traveled by wagon across the country to the California. Most of us know how the story ends – with cannibalism in the mountains – but we don’t know the events that led them to that point, the horrific occurrences that left them stranded at Truckee Lake, the daring rescue attempts, the desperate starvation that led to the eating of human flesh, and finally, the hauntings they left behind.
Aerie’s Resort 4th of July Weekend
July 3 and 4
The Winery at Aerie’s Resort
600 Timber Ridge Dr.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-8439
Enjoy live music all weekend long with great scenic views and tasty wine. The 4th of July Weekend fun kicks off Saturday at Noon with the Curt Copeland Duo performing live on stage until 3 pm. Hookie takes over from 3 pm to 7 pm. Zydeco Crewdadies performing Sunday afternoon beginning at 1 pm. to 5 pm.
Proud to be an American Sunset Cruise
July 3 &4, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, $29/person
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Patriotic music and cocktails, good old Midwest hospitality, and apple pie moonshine cocktails! Come join us as we celebrate “The United States of America “! For more information, call (618) 786-7678.
Alton River Dragons vs. Cape Girardeau
July 4, 4:35 PM
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd.
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 4:35 p.m. against Cape Girardeau! The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
Godfrey Family Fun Fest
July 4, 5 to 9:30 pm
Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park
1401 Stamper Ln.
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3324
BLAST OFF your Independence Day celebration with the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department! The 4th of July Family Fun Fest at Glazebrook Park begins at 5 p.m., with activities continuing through until the fireworks at 9:15 pm. Vendors, inflatables, games and activities, concessions, arts and crafts and more will be part of the celebration!
Litchfield Firework Display
July 4, 9:30 to 10 pm
Marina 1 at Lake Lou Yaeger
4943 Beach House Trail
Litchfield, IL 62056
(217) 324-8147
Venture to Lake Lake Lou Yaeger on Sunday, July 4, 2021, and watch fireworks launch from Marina 1 (4943 Beach House Trail). Fireworks launch at 9:30 PM. Prior to the fireworks, Vince Martin will be performing by the water from 7 PM – 9:20 PM. This event is free and open to the public. Have a Yaeger Day!
Vince Martin 4th of July Concert
July 4, 7 to 9:20 pm
Lake Lou Yaeger Recreation Area
4943 Beach House Trail
Litchfield, IL 62056
(217) 324-8147
Celebrate the 4th of July by venturing down to the shore of Lake Lou Yaeger and listen to the musical performance of Vince Martin. This free concert will take place at Marina 1 (4943 Beach House Trail) before the fireworks launch. Vince will take the stage at 7:00 PM and perform until 9:20 PM. Fireworks launch at 9:30 PM.
Alton River Dragons vs. Springfield
July 8 & 22, 6:35 PM
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd.
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 6:35 p.m. against Springfield!
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
All- Star Restaurant Week: July 9-18
200 Piasa St
Alton, IL 62002
Ahhh … the smell of sizzling steaks. Cheese bubbling on top of a pizza fresh from a wood-fired oven. Mouthwatering, exquisitely tender barbeque ribs. The aroma of freshly baked pies. Discover something delicious! From July 9 - 18, tempt your taste buds, and your wallet, with fixed-price lunch and dinner specials at locally owned and operated participating restaurants. Fixed price specials are available for $15 and $30.
Diner with Elvis at Pere Marquette Lodge
July 9, 6:30 to 9:30, $50 per person (includes dinner, show, taxes, and gratuity)
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd
Grafton, IL 62037
Things are about to get “All Shook Up” here at Pere Marquette Lodge when Steve Davis performs his salute to the King of Rock and Roll!
Come enjoy Pere Marquette’s famous fried chicken and then sit back and enjoy an hour-long tribute to the King. From the 1950s hits “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog,” to his later smashes “Devil in Disguise” and “Suspicious Minds,” the music of the legend lives on in this special tribute experience!
A dinner buffet will be open from 6:30 pm-7:30 pm which includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable of the day, hot buttered rolls, dessert, coffee, tea, and water. After dinner, kick back and enjoy the show as it is performed to pre-recorded tracks at 7:30 pm. Adult beverages can be purchased separately. Tickets are $50 per person and include dinner, the show, taxes, and gratuity. Thank you…thank you very much!
Tickets can be purchased by calling Arielle at 618-786-2331, extension 338.
For more information, call (618) 786-2331.
Caribbean & Reggae Dinner Cruise
July 9, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, $45/person
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Bob Marley and Reggae music will echo across the Mississippi River as we enjoy Caribbean Cuisine created by award-winning chef, Brad Hagen, and his first mates. Our Tiki Bar will be serving up tropical delights for $4.61+tax.
MENU:
Calypso Salad (Spinach, romaine, tomato, red onion, candied pecans, dried cranberries, and raspberry vinaigrette
Jerk chicken
Smoked Mango Pork
Seafood Pasta
Stir fry vegetables
Dirty Rice
Maryville Firefighters Homecoming 2021
July 9 & 10, 5 to 11:55 pm
Fireman’s Park
300 N. Donk Ave
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 345-7028
The annual Maryville Firefighters Homecoming is back with something for everyone! Acoustic duo Lanny & Julie and the Blue Marlin Band will perform both nights. There will be rides, games and food. A children’s parade brought to you by the Maryville Women’s Auxiliary will be Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.
Advance tickets are available at all Maryville banks at Maryville City Hall for $18 per sheet of 20. All proceeds go toward the Maryville Fire Department.
If you would like to get a float in the parade, please call Alice Lienemann Drobisch: 618-541-9049.
Super Diamond
July 9, 8:00 to 10:00 pm, $45 VIP, $25 Reserved, $15 General Admission
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
1 Riverfront Dr
Alton, IL 62002
Good times will never seem so good when Super Diamond hits the stage at the amphitheater this summer! Enjoy the sounds of legendary Neil Diamond from this tribute band which delivers a glittering performance of Neil Diamond's power ballads and up-tempo hits with unrestrained enthusiasm. Enjoy "Sweet Caroline", "America", "Cherry Cherry", "Forever in Blue Jeans" and more during this performance held on the banks of the Mississippi River in downtown Alton.
Alton River Dragons vs. Burlington
July 9, 6:35 pm
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd
Alton, IL 62002
Catch the Zooperstars at the Alton River Dragons game! The River Dragons play Burlington!
Caribbean & Reggae Cruise
July 10, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, $29/person
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Caribbean & Reggae Cruise Relax to a little Bob Marley, Caribbean Cocktails, a spectacular sunset, and a riverboat full of wonderful fun-loving people! Prizes will be awarded for: Best Bob Marley Impersonation and Best Dressed in Reggae attire!
Happy Birthday Henry Tour at McPike Mansion
July 10, 7 to 11:59 pm, $20/adults, $10/ teens, $5/ child
McPike Mansion
2018 Alby St.
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 830-2179
Happy Birthday Henry! Join in a birthday celebration for the original owner of the McPike Mansion, Henry McPike, at this authentically haunted building. Learn about the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of paranormal activity. Tour the surrounding grounds and the crypt area. Then spend some time talking with the spirits who live on site with Dowsing rods with the help of an experienced medium. And maybe Henry will make a surprise appearance! All proceeds go towards the restoration of the mansion. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.
Mother Road Rendezvous
July 10, Single Day Spectator or crew: $20 in advance, $25 at gate, Two- day spectator or crew $40, Kids 12 and under: free
Worldwide Technology Raceway
700 Raceway Blvd.
Madison, IL 62060
Join World Wide Technology for the Annual Mother Road Rendezvous. Friday and Saturday's events include: nostalgia drag racing, rockabilly bands, a traditional 1969-and-older hot rod 'n' custom car show, pin-up girl contest, Tin Can Alley vintage camper corral, and nostalgia vendors!
Tour De Donut 2021
July 10, 9 am to 12 pm, $32.50 single bike, $45 tandem bike, All Donut Hole short course $20
Montgomery Street
Staunton, IL 62088
The "Tour de Donut", presented by Boeing Employees' Bicycle Club, is a spoof on the "Tour de France." From the mass start, the approximately 32-mile route follows lightly traveled roads over rolling terrain. Riders must stop at two checkpoint stations (donut stops). While donut consumption is not mandatory, the rider is awarded a five (5) minute time credit for EACH donut eaten. There is also a Tour De Donut Hole option, which consists of 12 miles and one donut stop.
Registration details:
Free Event T-Shirt with every registration prior to 15 June 2021 (free T-Shirt with late registrations while supplies last). Must be 13 to ride without an adult. Every rider must wear a helmet and sit in an approved seat or carrier for the event. On-line registration required. No race day registration
Start line is in Staunton City Park at the corner of E Pennsylvania Street and Ash Street in Staunton, IL. Sign in begins at 7:00 am.
Jersey County Fair Talent Show
July 11-18, General Admission: $2, kids 12 and under free
Jersey County Fair
300 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Jerseyville, IL 62025
Find food, merchandise, vendors and more at the 2019 Jersey County Fair! The week-long Jersey County Fair offers rare glimpses of livestock, agriculture competitions mixed with nightly entertainment from July 11 to July 18. Don't miss the NTPA tractor and truck pulls, a monster truck challenge, demo derby and Queen competitions. General admission is $2 per person, children 12 and under are free. Separate pricing for grandstand events.
For more information, call (618) 498-3422.
Clay Camp: Get Muddy
July 12-16
Jacoby Arts Center
627 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Roll up your sleeves and get muddy with our in-house clay expert, Chris Carson! This camp is designed for anyone interested in learning pottery processes from start to finish! Campers will take home many of their creations after firing in the kiln.
Dates: July 12 - July 16
Ages 5-8: 9AM - 12PM, Ages 9-12: 1PM - 4PM, Cost: $120
Secret Agent Spy Camp
July 12-16
Jacoby Arts Center
627 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Magnify your summer with Spy Camp! Begin with spy initiation training, complete top-secret art crafts and projects, and create gadgets for your missions with quirky materials like coffee, shoe-print printmaking, and invisible ink!
Dates: July 12 - July 16
Ages 5-8: 9AM - 12PM, Ages 9-12: 1PM - 4PM, Cost: $120
Jersey County Fair Talent Show
July 13
Jersey County Fair
300 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Jerseyville, IL 62025
Watch and cheer as contestants show off their talents at the Jersey County Fair Talent Competition! Contestants compete to win and the chance to represent the county in the state talent competition in Springfield. For a complete set of rules and to register, visit the on the Jersey County Fair website.
Lunch Cruise on the Spirit of Peoria
July 14, 12 pm to 2:30 pm, Public $49.40, Group $45.00
Lunch Cruises: Bring your appetite aboard for this scenic cruise featuring a full lunch served aboard the boat. Cruising time: 2 hours. Cost: Public, 49.50, Group, 45.00
**All Cruises Depart From The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL**
Advance reservations are required for group tickets. Please contact Katie Bennett at kbennett@riversandroutes.com or (800) 258-6645 to reserve your tickets.
Sightseeing Cruise on the Spirit of Peoria
July 14, 9 am to 11:00 am, Adult $27.50, Senior $25.30, Child $15.40, Group $20
Scenic Sightseeing Cruises: Enjoy the scenic beauty from the Mississippi River on a morning or afternoon sightseeing cruise. Cruising time: 90 minutes. Cost per person: Adult, $27.50, Senior, 25.30, Child, 15.40, Group, 20.00
**All Cruises Depart From The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL**
Advance reservations are required for group tickets. Please contact Katie Bennett at kbennett@riversandroutes.com or (800) 258-6645 to reserve your tickets
Sightseeing Cruise on the Spirit of Peoria
July 14, 1:30 to 3:30 pm, Adult $27.50, Senior $25.30, Child $15.40, Group $20
Scenic Sightseeing Cruises: Enjoy the scenic beauty from the Mississippi River on a morning or afternoon sightseeing cruise. Cruising time: 90 minutes. Cost per person: Adult, $27.50, Senior, 25.30, Child, 15.40, Group, 20.00
**All Cruises Depart From The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL**
Advance reservations are required for group tickets. Please contact Katie Bennett at kbennett@riversandroutes.com or (800) 258-6645 to reserve your tickets
Simply the Best- A Tribute to the Music of Tina Turner at Wildey Theatre
July 15, 7:30 pm
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 307-1750
Fronted by amazing Chicago artist, Elisa Latrice, this high energy show is like no other! Known for her show-stopping performances, Latrice brings back the nostalgia of the Ike & Tina Revue, as well as Tuner's sizzling powerhouse presence as a solo act. This show is guaranteed to keep you moving! Roll on down the river with this all-star band as they take you from early days "Nutbush City Limits" to Turner's legendary 80's comeback hits!
Trixie Delight
July 16, 6 to 9:30 pm
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
1 Riverfront Dr.
Alton, IL 62002
Take all of your favorite bands from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, and now…then, have them play your favorite songs, all on one stage, all in one night. This is what the audiences coming to see Trixie Delight have come to love and expect from their favorite St. Louis cover band.
Formed in 2001, Trixie Delight quickly rose to the top. Kelly Wild, the front woman/screamer/MC/ lead vocalist – and has become one of St. Louis’ top vocalists and is quite engaging with the crowd. The fact that she can cover songs by the male vocalists who had recorded them, and sound remarkably like the original recording – was an instant success. The band can perform songs from groups like The Doors, Nirvana, and Pearl Jam, as well as, rockin’ female artists too – like Adele, Heart, and Gaga.
The Full Monty at Alton Little Theater
July 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, $25 per adult, $15 per child
Alton Little Theater
2450 N. Henry Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-3205
Based on the cult film of the same name, the Tony Award Nominee is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies, and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show!
The Fully Monty musical performs July 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, & 24 at 7 pm and July 18, & 25 at 2 pm.
Parrothead Sunset Cruise
July 17, 6:30 to 8:30 pm, $29/person
Grafton Harbor
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Calling all Jimmy Buffett fans! Boat Drinks? Absolutely! Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes! No brainer! One Particular Harbor? Grafton Harbor, of course! Fins? Well, they say once! Cruise on the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers while sipping on $5 HARBORITAS! The crew will be dressed up in our best island attire and you can too! We will be looking for anyone who would like to demonstrate their singing talent and perform a little Jimmy Buffett karaoke just for fun!
Aerie’s Resort Summer Festival
July 17 and July 18
The Winery at Aerie’s Resort
600 Timber Ridge Dr.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-8439
Enjoy live music all weekend long with great scenic views and tasty wine. The Summer Festival fun kicks off Saturday at Noon with Paul Jarvis Duo performing live on stage until 3 pm. Krickett & Grilled Avocados takes over from 3 pm to 7 pm. And Soulard Blues Band performing Sunday afternoon beginning at 1 pm. to 5 pm.
Dino Stroll St. Louis
July 17 & 18, 10 am to 5 pm, Adults $12.99, children under 2 free, Military & Veterans free,
Gateway Convention Center
One Gateway Dr.
Collinsville, IL 62234
Stroll through the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs located throughout. A Dinosaur adventure awaits as you get up close and personal with almost 75 life-like creatures, reptiles and life-size dinosaurs, with some standing over 24 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. T-Rex, Velociraptors and Stegosaurus, just to name a few! This Dino Stroll will feel life like as you come across the animatronic dinosaurs that are created with moving heads, necks, tails, and wings.
Ana Popavic at Wildey Theater
July 18, 7:30 pm, $30
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main Street
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 307-1750
Widely regarded as one of the world's very best female guitar-player, Ana's career has been meteoric and shows no signs of slowing down! The award-winning, hard-touring, guitar slinger and singer Ana Popovic is back on the road promoting her new album 'Like It On Top', that focuses on empowered, successful, inspiring female role models. The 5x Blues Music Awards nominee blends smoking electric funk slide guitar, jazzy instrumentals and tight blues groove with soulful feminine vocals. Her incredible stage presence makes her an irresistible force in the music world. Rescheduled date - All previously purchased tickets have been automatically transferred to the new date.
Messy Art Camp
July 19-23
Jacoby Arts Center
627 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Have fun, get messy, and make art! This camp will focus on creating art in an imaginative and playful way. Campers will experiment with unordinary art techniques such as squirt gun painting, melting crayons, canvas paint throwing, bubble art, and even paint with their feet!
Dates: July 19 - July 23
Ages 5-8: 9AM - 12PM, Ages 9-12: 1PM - 4PM, Cost: $120
Alton River Dragons vs. Normal
July 20, 6:35 pm
Lloyd Hopkins Field
98 Arnold Palmer Rd
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 6:35 p.m. against Normal!
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
Bourbon Tasting Full Moon Sunset Cruise
July 23, 6:30 to 8:30 pm, $40
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Embark on a Mississippi River Cruise while connecting with passengers that love bourbon! Whether you enjoy bourbon and are looking to expand your experience, or you're a novice and haven't figured out what you truly enjoy, you are sure to find something you love! The cruise price includes 7 bourbon samples.
For more information, call (618) 786-7678.
Haunted America Conference
July 23-24, 5 to 8:30 pm
Best Western Premier Alton- St. Louis Area Hotel
35559 College Ave
Alton, IL 62002
(217) 791-7859
America's Original Ghost Conference (Founded in 1997 and often imitated, but never equaled) is back and will be held at the Best Western Premier in Haunted Alton, Illinois. Join us as we return to "one of the most haunted small towns in America" and present new and returning favorite speakers on ghosts, hauntings, monsters, the supernatural, and the unexplained. The 2021 event will include a ghostly talk, haunted tours, ghost hunts, and much more! Join us in Alton and explore this historic and haunted region with our many weekend events, including your chance to hear lectures and workshops on ghosts and ghost hunting; listen to presentations on paranormal phenomena and investigating the unknown; take part in discussions and questions & answer periods; visit haunted locations; experience ghost tours, late-night investigations and much more!
Head East Live at Wildey Theatre
July 23 and 24th, 8 to 10 pm, $50
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main Street
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 307-1750
The legendary classic rock band Head East returns to the Wildey Theatre for their annual appearance! This year, the show will feature their bestselling double live album HEAD EAST LIVE from start to finish. The show will also include other songs from their 50 year plus repertoire. And a few special guests! Their high-energy shows are filled with superb vocals, flashy guitar work and memorable keyboard melodies that continue to rock audiences of all ages.
Code 3 Spices Smokin’ on Main
July 24 and 25, 11 am to 5 pm
Code 3 Spices, Inc.
302 E. Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
The City of Collinsville is shutting down Main Street! Code 3 Spices will once again host its annual Smokin' On Main BBQ Competition and Festival! Join professional and backyard teams from all around the area. The top BBQ food and drink vendors from near and far and great local entertainers will make this event a great one! All proceeds to benefit the Collinsville Food Pantry and the U.S. Veterans Foundation.
Prairie Wildflower Walk
July 24, 4 pm
H & B Bremer Wildlife Sanctuary
194 Bremer Lane
Hillsboro, IL 62049
Take a guided stroll through the beautiful prairieland at Bremer Sanctuary. Guests should wear sturdy shoes and comfortable lightweight clothing. Hats are always a plus! Insect repellent is recommended. After the walk the group will sit down for a hotdog roast! Bring your hotdogs, buns, lawn chair and a dish or two to share. Water will be provided. The walk will begin around 4:00 pm and last for 60-90 minutes.
Shrimp Festival at Grafton Oyster Bar
July 24 & 25, 12 pm
Grafton Oyster Bar
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
If you love shrimp, Grafton Oyster Bar is the place to be!
Their Shrimp Festival menu features a range of delicious shrimp dishes, including the Louisiana-style shrimp boil!
Craft Beer Week
July 25-31
Discover the Craft Beer throughout the region for Alton Craft Beer Week!
Grab your friends and celebrate all things craft beer related during Craft Beer Week beginning July 25 and running through July 31. Restaurants and bars in the region are showcasing the best craft beers in Illinois throughout the eight-day event.
Under the Sea Mixed Media Art Camp
July 26-30
Jacoby Arts Center
627 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Love all things art? Want to explore new art techniques? Campers will 'dive' into sea-themed immersive art experiences including clay, tye-dye, felting, collage, printmaking, painting, drawing and more!
Dates: July 26 - July 30
Ages 5 - 8: 9AM - 12PM, Ages 9 - 12: 1PM - 4PM, Cost: $120
Grafton Riverside Flea Market
July 24 & 25, 9 am to 5 pm
The Loading Dock
401 Front St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 556-7951
The Loading Dock is host to one of the region's largest flea markets. Guaranteed treasure-hunting fun through a wide selection of antiques, crafts, collectibles, and more.
The Riverside Flea Market is held the fourth Saturday and Sunday of the month, April through October, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hakuna Moscato Sunset Cruise
July 24, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, $29 per person
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Grafton Harbor is pleased to be sampling 6, 1-ounce pours of Moscatos by Villa Jolanda Wineries. The cost of these samples is factored into the price of the cruise. Enjoy refreshing Moscato such as mango, peach, blue, passion fruit, strawberry, pineapple, and more!
Moscato by the bottle: $12.90 plus tax
Moscato by the glass: $5.53 plus tax
Maryville’s Movies in the Park
July 24, 7:00 pm- 10:00 pm
Drost Park
Parkway Dr. and East Main St.
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 345-7028
Maryville Park and Rec Committee will continue their Movies in the Park series at Drost Park in Maryville, starting after dusk. The movie and Bobby’s Frozen Custard are provided by CARD, Collinsville Evening Lions Club, Maryville Pharmacy, Midwest Members, and Joe & Diane Semanisin. A number of local vendors, including Midwest Members providing hot dogs, will set up their tables and offer treats and prizes to those in attendance beginning at 7:00.
Follow the green and blue signs off of Rt. 159 to Valadabene Drive to Schiber Court. Bring your lawn chairs, loungers, blankets, & bug spray to make your evening comfortable. If you have questions, call Maryville Parks & Rec at 618-772-8555.
Movie schedule:
May 15: Frozen II
June 5: Playing with Fire
July 24: Rudy
Howl at the Moon
July 30, 6 to 9:30 pm
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
1 Riverfront Dr
Alton, IL 62002
Howl at the Moon dueling pianos brings the best forms of event entertainment together in one fantastic show. The dueling pianists have the vast music collection of a DJ along with the excitement that a live band brings to the stage. Put together great music with fun and energy, and the result is one amazing show. Howl at the Moon’s show is fueled by audience requests so that everyone will get a chance to dance to the music that moves them.
Brooklyn Charmers- The music of Steely Dan
July 30-31, 8 to 10 pm
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 307-1750
Brooklyn Charmers is a Steely Dan tribute band comprised of some of Chicago's top players. With masterful precision and an obsessive dedication to the music, Brooklyn Charmers injects new energy into the beloved catalog; bridging the gap between new and lifelong fans alike.
The Wildey Theatre is thrilled to welcome back this excellent tribute for 2 nights!
Ghost of the River Road Dinner Tour
July 30, 6 pm to 9 pm, $48 per person
Bluff City Grill
424 East Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
GHOSTS OF THE RIVER ROAD DINNER TOUR
Join HAUNTED ALTON author Troy Taylor for a special event tour from Alton Hauntings! The GHOSTS OF THE RIVER ROAD DINNER TOUR depart from Bluff City Grill in Alton and after dinner will travel to Grafton on a haunted bus tour along the Great River Road. Discover the tales of history and hauntings along the Mississippi River with special stops and eerie locations before we stop for drinks at one of Grafton's legendary locations! The ghostly tales continue on our way back to Alton with a special final stop at the mysterious Mineral Springs!
GHOSTS OF THE RIVER ROAD BUS TOUR INCLUDES:
* Dinner at Bluff City Grill
* Bus Tour from Alton To Grafton and Back to hotel
* Great River Road haunted places and special stops
* Full tour hosted by Troy Taylor
Railroad Prototype Modelers Meet
July 30-31, 9 am to 7 pm, $25 for Friday/Saturday, $20 for Saturday only, Kids under 13 free with paid adult
Gateway Convention Center
One Gateway Dr.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(800) 289-2388
All aboard! This is one train you'll want to catch. With over 28,000 square feet of high-quality models, displays, visiting prototype layouts, hands-on learning centers, and more in the modern, professional Gateway Convention Center, the Railroad Prototype Modelers Meet can't be missed.
Hear presentations by nationally-recognized historians and modelers, meet representatives from more than 20 railroad historical societies, and peruse 120 tables of hand-picked scale model vendors. Thousands of models brought by modelers like you will be on display. Home layout tours as well as layouts in the Gateway Center.
Evening social events, fellowship, lots and lots of door prizes and more will also be part of this two-day event!
Rum on the River Sunset Cruise
July 31, 6:30 t0 8:30, $29/person
Grafton Harbor
215 W. Water Street
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
ARRR Mateys! Set sail for a 2-hour cruise while enjoying some of our most popular rum drinks for just $4.61+tax!
The Hakuna Matata is a 49-passenger all-weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open-air patio offering 360-degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.
Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.
Aerie’s Resort Craft Beer Festival
July 31- August 1
The Winery at Aerie’s Resort
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-8439
Enjoy live music all weekend long with great scenic views and tasty wine. The Craft Beer Festival fun kicks off Saturday at Noon with Fargone Brothers performing live on stage until 3 pm. Roaming Home takes over from 3 pm to 7 pm. And Hookie performing Sunday afternoon beginning at 1 pm. to 5 pm.