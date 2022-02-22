Jerseyville has been a key influence for the region surrounding it since the mid-1800s, making notable contributions to agriculture, transportation and business for over a century and a half. The well-manicured storefronts and classic building architecture of the downtown area currently house everything from antique and resale shops to retail, commercial and food service businesses as well as office and residential space. Current plans are positioning the downtown area for continued growth and vitality in the coming post-COVID era. Those plans are the result of collaboration between the city and the Jerseyville Economic Development Council.
The JEDC was formed almost five years ago. The purpose of the nonprofit group is to look at ways of bringing development to Jerseyville and diversifying its tax base. Shari Albrecht is its executive director.
Albrecht explains when the pandemic hit, the city teamed with the JEDC to identify a path forward. “We wanted to know what our small business community was going to look like when the pandemic was over,” says Albrecht. The result of that collaboration was the formation of the Jerseyville City Center program. The program combines the efforts of the JEDC and members of the Jerseyville city government, including Michael Ward, tourism coordinator for the city’s Explore Jerseyville tourism department.
Albrecht and Ward note the City Center initiative is not simply a one-layer beautification program. It includes downtown streetscape improvements but also focuses on business development, tourism, branding and marketing. It’s goals are to increase sales tax revenue, increase commercial property values, support and retain small businesses and increase the number of people visiting Jerseyville each year.
While the program is community-wide, the team knew it was important to focus on the downtown business district. The 28-block City Center district runs from Jefferson Street on the east side to Liberty Street on the west side and from Illinois 16 on the south end up to Mulberry Street on the north.
The group consulted industry experts on what they expected the post-COVID consumer to want. That research revealed people want a space that is walkable and family-friendly, a space that makes them feel safe and healthy, and someplace they can actually experience as opposed to feeling like they are just visiting. “Families have spent over a year with the kids packed up in the minivan traveling through places,” says Albrecht. “Post-COVID, they don’t want that. They want to come and really get to know the community.”
Albrecht points out Jerseyville has the largest walkable downtown area in the region. She notes how within that space are recreation opportunities, parks, entertainment, shopping, drinking and dining, and a wealth of history. Historic walking tours with informational markers are being developed as part of the program. The Carnegie library, the county courthouse, the Jersey County Historical Society, historic homes and the First Presbyterian Church all lie within the district’s boundaries. The church building, built in 1882, was recently placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Extensive improvements are being made to the Lions Club/Wittman Park complex, the Rotary Park and the City Center park. The ribbon-cutting for City Center park was held in August of 2021. Ward notes it is now a flexible space wired for entertainment events. “It can support a stage if needed as well as food trucks. It has a lot of versatility,” he says. “There is green space, an outdoor art gallery and STEM stations for kids.” In addition, electric car charging stations have been installed on the south end of the park and are free to the public.
A commercial building grant program has been created to facilitate improvements in businesses’ physical infrastructure. The first project completed under the grant program was the renovation of the Stadium Theater.
Ward works with business owners in designing upgrades and improvements to their buildings. The grant program can provide up to 50 percent of the renovation costs. A tax increment financing program rebates some of the business’ taxes and an enterprise zone program allows construction materials to be purchased without the associated sales tax. “Michael Ward’s services are free,” says Albrecht. “When you put that together along with all of these programs, it is a powerful incentive for existing businesses to grow and for new businesses to move to the area.”
In addition to existing enterprises in the area, new businesses are discovering the appeal of the program. Germania Brew Haus and Riverbend Axe Throwing recently announced they will be opening locations in Jerseyville.
Albrecht and Ward say there is much more to come and a master plan will be rolled out this summer. They note the initiative will continue to honor the area’s historical heritage while moving forward with improvements which will accomplish the cultural and economic goals of the city.