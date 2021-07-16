August 4th Music in the Park at Civic Park in downtown Granite City
Entertainer to be announced
August 5th Networking Luncheon at Jerry’s Cafeteria 11:30am – 1:00pm
Steve McKinney speaking on Fitness and More
August 11th Music in the Park at Civic Park in downtown Granite City
Entertainer to be announced
August 12th It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere at Mastermind Vodka in Pontoon Beach starting at 5:00pm
August 18th Music in the Park at Civic Park in downtown Granite City
Entertainer to be announced
August 19th Eggs & Issues at the SWIC Campus, Maryville Road starting at 7:30am
Darin Morgan, Director of Behavioral Health Quorum Health, Brentwood, Tennessee
He is a master’s level instructor for the Crisis Prevention Institute
August 19th Acoustic in the Park at Randall D. Dalton Veterans Park
6:30pm - 9:30pm "Strangers"
August 25th Music in the Park at Civic Park in downtown Granite City
Entertainer to be announced