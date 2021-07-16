Chamber cancels, postpones events as coronavirus measure

Female Hand with pen mark on calendar date

 Piman Khrutmuang - stock.adobe.c

August 4th Music in the Park at Civic Park in downtown Granite City

Entertainer to be announced

August 5th Networking Luncheon at Jerry’s Cafeteria 11:30am – 1:00pm

Steve McKinney speaking on Fitness and More

August 11th Music in the Park at Civic Park in downtown Granite City

Entertainer to be announced

August 12th It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere at Mastermind Vodka in Pontoon Beach starting at 5:00pm

August 18th Music in the Park at Civic Park in downtown Granite City

Entertainer to be announced

August 19th Eggs & Issues at the SWIC Campus, Maryville Road starting at 7:30am

Darin Morgan, Director of Behavioral Health Quorum Health, Brentwood, Tennessee

He is a master’s level instructor for the Crisis Prevention Institute

August 19th Acoustic in the Park at Randall D. Dalton Veterans Park

6:30pm - 9:30pm "Strangers"

August 25th Music in the Park at Civic Park in downtown Granite City

Entertainer to be announced

Tags

Load comments