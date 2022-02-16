Saturday, February 19 is the FULL MOON, join us at Jacoby Arts Center for a Celestial Moon + Tarot Soundbath by SVOUND™. Energies are high and it's a beautiful time to look inward to see what we are ready to release and create new space for the things we want in our lives.
The moon plays such a beautiful role for our planet and our lives. Using the moon cycle is a powerful way to help us guage things in our lives as change constantly swirls around us.
The tarot cards messages will provide intuitive ways that we can explore broader perspectives and understandings in our life. Sound vibration will promote a state of relaxation, ease and openness. Often we may find that thoughts, ideas and insight that come to us during the soundbath are divine messages related to the card we receive.
JOIN US this powerful evening to discover intuitive messages, release the old, set intentions for NEW things, and MANIFEST powerful things in your life!
WHAT IS A SOUNDBATH?
A Sound Bath is a deeply-immersive, full-body listening experience that intentionally uses sound to invite gentle yet powerful therapeutic and restorative processes to NURTURE YOUR MIND & BODY and provide an UPLIFTING connection to SPIRIT.
Purchase tickets in advance at www.jacobyartscenter.org or at the door. Tickets are $40.00 per person.