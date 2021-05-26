The Confluence Climate Collaborative, in conjunction with SIUE’s Fuller Dome, will dive into the environmental and human degradation of coal mining in Illinois. Kevin Corley, author of "Sixteen Tons," will be on hand as well as Sierra Club volunteer and activist Joyce Blumenshine.
"Sixteen Tons" introduces the men and women who fought big coal in the early days of mining in this country — exposing racism, corporate greed and human suffering which would be hard to imagine today. The author will lead us through and discuss the history and brutality of those practices.
Sierra Club Conservation Committee chair Joyce Blumenshine will present a present-day look at coal mining in Illinois with a focus on the Deer Run Mine near Hillsboro, Ill., and the devastation that is being caused to farms, homes and highways by long wall mining.
The book discussion and presentation will be 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, at 81 Circle Drive in Edwardsville.
All are welcome. The event is being offered in person with social distancing and via Zoom. RSVP by emailing wisdom@studiogaiaedwardsville.com or calling (618) 779-5378.