ST. LOUIS – The Progressive Insurance St. Louis Boat & Sportshow, scheduled to take place February 3-6, 2022, has been postponed one more year as a result of the current needs and economics in the region, including supply chain disruptions, historically low inventory as well as date availability at the event venue. The event will return to America’s Center & The Dome in February 2023.
“We’re experiencing extraordinary levels of consumer interest in boating amid product scarcity. Following months-long analysis and conversations with exhibitors and partners to produce an event that would deliver a positive experience for our attendees, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the St. Louis Boat & Sportshow to 2023,” said Show Manager Darren Envall. “We are excited for the return of this longstanding boating tradition next year.”
In the meantime, attendees are encouraged to visit DiscoverBoating.com for the latest and greatest in boats, gear and boating life and follow @DiscoverBoating on social media.