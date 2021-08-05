Explore the tenacity of the human spirit and the creativity that lives within all of us by experiencing the paintings and statues of Linda Passeri and Angel Brame. Enter the Simmons Hanley Conroy gallery and become immersed in the juxtaposition of Brame’s whimsical but recognizable everyday objects, side-by-side with Passeri’s mechanical filter over our natural world.
Doors open to the public August 6th, 2021 from 6-8pm for a special reception to meet the artists and mingle. Full bar & beverages available for purchase.
Stop by the gallery anytime to view the exhibit! Showing July 14th, 2021- September 5th, 2021. Gallery Hours are Wednesday - Saturday 10am - 5pm and Sunday 12pm - 4pm.
Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission it is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 10am to 5pm, Sundays from 12pm to 4pm, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.