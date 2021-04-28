Dr. Andy Dykeman, a local chiropractor who practices at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in East Alton, will be exhibiting new paintings in upcoming local shows.
Dykeman has several paintings, along with his wife and several other artists, at 31art Gallery, 3520 Hampton Ave. in St. Louis. The gallery is open on Saturdays; masks are required. Contact the gallery for more details.
His paintings are also part of the group show “Trash to Art” at Soulard Art Gallery. This exhibit will be on view in the main gallery April 30 through June 4 with opening weekends instead of an opening night because of COVID-19 safety concerns. The gallery is located at 2028 S. 12th Street in St. Louis. Call for more details at (314) 258-4299 or visit
https://www.instagram.com/soulardartgallery/
Recess Brewing, 307 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, will have several of Dykeman’s pieces hanging throughout the taproom from the beginning of June until the end of July. You can view the art during regular business hours. Contact Recess Brewing at (618) 692-5101 or visit http://recessbrewing.com.
All events are free. For more information, contact each location.
Dykeman draws his inspiration from his diverse career path and various avocations, including punk rock drummer, chimney sweep, forensic autopsy assistant and now chiropractic physician.
His paintings meld his experiences and his visual contemplation of social, political and environmental influences, giving the viewer much to consider.
https://www.instagram.com/andykemanart/