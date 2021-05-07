After a 2020 season of small ensemble performances, the 2021 Alton Municipal Band’s Concerts in the Park Season will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Haskell Park under the direction of Jennifer Shenberger. This first concert marking the start of the 131st concert season will celebrate Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s goal of fully reopening the state and will welcome back everyone in the community to the park.
The featured guest vocalist for this concert will be Dr. Paul Varley singing favorites like “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “But Not for Me” and “They Can’t Take That Away from Me.” The lineup will continue at 7 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 8 and will even feature an “Evening with Erin Bode” on Sunday, July 25.
The Alton Municipal Band season concerts are under the direction of David Drillinger and Jennifer Shenberger. Concerts will be without intermissions and all musicians will be masked and socially distanced during performances. The band will encourage those in attendance to do the same and socially distance in pods of six or less and mask per the guidelines.
The band has decided to ease back into the regular concert season starting with only Sunday performances at Haskell Park at 7 p.m. If COVID-19 levels in the community continue to decline, a decision will be made whether to extend performances to Riverview Park at the Gazebo on Thursdays. Ensembles may be scheduled at Riverview Park on Thursday evenings if there is enough interest and availability. All planning is fluid and much depends on the pandemic situation.
In-house open rehearsals started Monday, May 3, at Lewis and Clark Community College in the Trimpe Building, where musicians were able to spread out in a larger space. Musicians interested in auditioning for the Alton Municipal Band are encouraged to contact the group at info@altonmunyband.org. The Alton Municipal Band is funded by the city of Alton and includes 40-50 paid musician positions. A host of COVID-19 safety issues and procedures have been put into place to protect members and patrons during performances.
“We are lucky the Alton Municipal Band Concerts in Park summer season is outdoors, where patrons can spread out and enjoy plenty of fresh air,” a press release states. “Be sure to visit the park soon.”
Visit the city website at www.cityofaltonil.com for more information about how to support or get involved with the Alton Municipal Band, working together since 1891 to serve the Alton community.