Alton Little Theater is putting on a Love Fest in December!
Yes, the Theater group is EXTREMELY excited about producing the Comedy-Drama, CALENDAR GIRLS, written after the beloved movie (of the same name) won over audiences more than two decades ago.
The Play by Tim Firth is a tribute to and celebration of women -- living in a small
village in England, and finding an unusual way to raise funds for a beloved male friend/ husband suffering from Cancer.
The Cast of thirteen includes Gail Drillinger, Lee Cox, Lisa Rosenstock, Pat Powers, Christa Hamm, Leslie Aerts, Hal Morgan, John Kirkpatrick , Cheri Hawkins, Pat Kulish, Mary Crank, Vernon Hamel AND Director, Kevin Frakes!
The Show is absolutely spirited and delightful and everyone involved is thrilled with
the embracive mission of the process -- which involves ALT producing its own " boudoir"
Calendar for Holiday Gift-Giving --AND using some of the proceeds from the sale to
benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society AND the local Cancer Centers!
Kevin Frakes has long- loved the script since he first came upon it three years ago
and Lee Cox began assembling the needed 75 costumes pieces and the many, many props
needed for a production with sixteen scenes that take place over two years! The Auditions drew three brand new talents to the show and there is tremendous camaraderie and sharing, with laughter and tears every night of rehearsal. The Cast takes seriously the daunting task of portraying "real" people who actually did live the journey portrayed in the film and movie.
The show will run for eight performances, December 3rd through the 12th - and the Theater is now seating at 75% Capacity with modified Masking requirements per State guidelines. The Show is not recommended for those under 13 however, Frakes stresses that there is nothing "offensive" about
the cleverly staged, on-stage photo shoot to make "the" Calendar -- and ALT's own photographer, Vernon Hamel brings his equipment and " reflecting shields" to the crucial ( and comedic scenes). To be sure,
the six women who portray models in the Cast have come to love and trust each other well, often trading resources for "undies" and other unmentionables! It's all in good, FUN - and a touching story about resourceful women who ultimately find their own voices and strength through helping others - What better message for the Holidays after a year of COVID.
" ALT and the Cast of CALENDAR GIRLS
want to Make a difference - and inspire others to get involved in creating a loving sense of Community
wherever we live!".- Lee Cox, ALT's Executive Director
TICKETS can be obtained by calling 618-462-3205 -- or going ONLINE: www.altonlittletheater.org