Playwright Michael Wilmot was a silver-haired creative genius who left a legacy of brilliant plays in his estate — which are now managed by his nieces — and so Community Players throughout London and Canada are able to honor his untimely passing AND reap the rewards of his dedication to small community playhouses.
Alton Little Theater has waited over a year for the green light in production rights — but NOW, A RED PLAID SHIRT will be produced October 22nd through 31st at the ALT Showplace! Jake Tenberge, Lee Cox, Gail Drillinger and Brant McCance take on the roles of two couples, recently retired. The women seem to have adjusted reasonably well, but the men are now lost without their careers, and they are struggling to find themselves — and therein lies the humor, wit and mayhem that ensues. Yes, the play is bright, witty, full of surprises and represents one of the best examples of the new genre of plays called "Silver Theater" — with great parts or adaptations written for actors 55+.
Audiences will definitely love the hilarity and antics that the "guys" go through in trying to recapture lost dreams — and their wives take a little excursion in an Art Class that will surely increase attendance at local figure-drawing classes!
Tickets are just $20 for this delicious little gem of a play; ALT is pleased to honor Michael Wilmot and the many kind words he shared with Executive Director Lee Cox 18 months ago.......and now WE PLAY — and Lee is thrilled to direct and take a role in a show that has lived on her desk for nearly two years! She hopes that everyone will come laugh, share a little special cider, and appreciate the talent of some lightly-seasoned performers! Call 618-462-3205 for Tickets.