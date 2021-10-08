A small pack of charismatic nerds bounce from one air guitar competition to the next across the country. They travel from bar to dingy bar where they hang out, escape the mundane, and drink from the chalice of Rock — melting faces and breaking hearts . . . for 60 seconds at a time.
Along the way, they meet Nina — new to the sport and harboring a secret. Some are threatened by her, some dismiss her, and some take her under their wing, teaching her that everything she needs to rock is already inside her. By the time she has learned the ways of air guitar — and all has been revealed — Nina will see if she has what it takes to truly achieve “Airness.”
The Principia College Department of Theatre & Dance presents this play that slays starring Nathan Babcock, Molly Loveless, Owen Phillips, Matthew Rice, Jacob Sablan, and Annalicia Steele, and directed by returning Principia College alum and new theatre faculty member Jordan Coughtry.
The show runs for one weekend only: October 21–23. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m., with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, October 23. All shows are in the Davis Black Box Theatre on the Principia College campus (One Maybeck Place, Elsah, Illinois).
Tickets for Airness are on sale now and can be purchased online ($7 for students and $10 for adults).
Seating is socially distanced, and masks are required.