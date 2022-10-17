Miranda Myer and Abram Henson Wood River announce their engagement. Miranda is the daughter of Jeff & Mindy Myer, and Abram is the son of David & Sherri Henson.
Miranda is a 2012 graduate of Alton High School and a 2022 graduate of Chamberlin University, with masters degree in nursing. She is also a board certified family nurse practitioner. At this time, she works as a nurse in the emergency department at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Abram is a 2009 graduate of Alton High School. He is employed as a board secretary and project manager for Environmental Resources, Inc. in Wood River.
The wedding will be held on November 12, 2022, at Post Commons, Alton.