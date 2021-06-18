Parker Abbigale Kay Sabatino Jun 18, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 27, 2021, 2:30 pm5 lbs, 13 oz, 19 inches St. Mary's Hospital, Clayton, Mo. Daughter of Steph Kainz and Alec Sabatino. Grandparents are Steve and Jean Kainz and Mark and Jolie Sabatino. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesLegislation would make Illinois fifth state to ban pet stores from selling cats and dogsBarbara Ann Molloy and Michelle Rose MolloyBrian G. CottinghamSecretary of state reminds residents to be aware of scams targeting IllinoisansGood Energy rates lower than Ameren for Bethalto residentsLewis & Clark Confluence Tower reopens in HartfordMadison man dies in St. Clair County crashIDPH reports man's death from COVID-19 in Greene CountyDale Marlene ClevelandLegislator to host unclaimed property event in Caseyville Events Featured Businesses AdVantage P. O. Box 867, Alton, IL 62002 618-463-0612 Currently Open Website Quincy Farm & Home Supply Jerseyville 725 E. State Hwy 16, Jerseyville, IL 62052 618-498-5514 Website Dentistry with TLC 1317 D'Adrian Professional Park, Godfrey, IL 62035 618-466-0733 Website Find a local business