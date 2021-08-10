birth hyman leland.jpeg

July 26, 2021, 5:59 pm

7 pounds, 8 ounces, 19 inches

Anderson Hospital, Maryville

Son of Sara Hyman Fields of Wood River. Grandparents are the late Edward Hyman and the late Susan Fields. Older brother is Lukis, 10; older sister is Lillie, 6.

 

