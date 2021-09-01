August 23, 2021, 4:52 pm
5 pounds, 15 ounces, 18 inches
Alton Memorial Hospital
Daughter of Matthew and Angel Armstrong of Bethalto. Grandparents are Michael and Karen Jeffreys of Bethalto, Glenn Layton of Bethalto and the late Vivian Layton.
