David I. and Mary L. Wells of Godfrey celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary at an intimate gathering with their family in honor of the occasion.
David and Mary met at age 15 and were married in Meadowbrook by Justice of the Peace George Miles on November 1, 1947, soon after turning 18.
They are the parents of four children: David B. Wells (Iris) of Godfrey, Terry Wells (Julie) of Alton, Deborah Cunningham of Alton and Kevin Wells (Penny) of Bethalto.
They have 10 grandchildren (Lori, Jacob, Taylor, Tanner, Dathan, Travis, Callie, Rachel, Lucas and Stephanie. Great Grandchildren: Kirsten, Devon, Chandler, J.R., Josie, Hannah, Jayciah, Leah, Anthony, Rachel, Angelo, Elizabeth and Michael), 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren (Violet, Isabella and Madilyn). One granddaughter, Rachel Wells, and son-in-law, Dennis Cunningham, are deceased.
David is retired from Laclede Steel of Alton. Mary sold Shaklee products out of their home.