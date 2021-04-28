Bob and Marilyn Lahlein of Godfrey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 17, 2021.
Bob and the former Marilyn Horvat were married on April 17, 1971, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, with Monsignor James Suddes officiating.
Bob is retired as a Lieutenant from the Alton Police Department after 25 years of service.
Marilyn retired as a registered nurse after 37 years at St. Anthony's and BJC System. They have two daughters, Robyn of New York and Molly (Sumeet) Garg of Denver, Colo. They are grandparents to two grandsons: Nayan Robert and Talan Joseph Garg.
A family celebration is planned for a later date.