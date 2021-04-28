John and Eula Klockenkemper of Godfrey celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 7, 2021.
John Klockenkemper and the former Eula Mae Bushey were married on April 7, 1956, at St. Patrick’s Church in Grafton by Rev. Father Shehee.
John is a retired Rosewood Heights dentist.
Eula worked at Ryerson Steel until their marriage.
The couple has nine children. They are the parents of Patricia (Thomas) Morrissey of Alton, Karen (Thomas) Hanrahan, Susan (Stephen) Green of Kansas City, John (Jacqueline) Klockenkemper of Godfrey, James (Christl) Klockenkemper of Godfrey, Linda Klockenkemper of Chesterfield, Mo., Robert (Maria) Klockenkemper of Green Park, Mo., Mary (Allen) Campbell of Alton and Emily (Eric) Miller of Woodland, Calif.
They have 23 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family is planning a celebration later this year.