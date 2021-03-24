Bill and Sue Kinsella celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 20, 2021.
They were married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Alton on March 20,1971.
Sue retired from First Midwest Bank in Joliet as a call center manager.
Bill retired as a logistics manager.
They have four children: Elizabeth Wagnon (Steven) of St. John’s, Fla.; Sarah Kinsella of Joliet, Ill.; Will Kinsella (Tracey) of Birch Tree, Mo.; and Paul Kinsella (Cheryl Graves) of Glen Carbon.
There are 11 grandchildren.
There is no formal event planned due to covid. A trip is planned for the future.