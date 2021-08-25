Donald B. Gore Jr. and Judith A. Gore of Alton will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on August 26, 2021.
Donald B. Gore Jr. and the former Judith Rehg were married August 26, 1961, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church in Belleville, Ill., by the Rev. Fr. Urban B. Kuhl. At the time of their marriage, they lived in Belleville.
Donald retired in 1989 from 28 years at Sears, Roebuck and Co., after a company reorganization and the closing of the St. Louis Group. He was division manager in Belleville and Alton, store manager in Edwardsville, assistant manager in Alton, sales superintendent (SoftLines) at the St. Louis Grand Avenue store, sales superintendent (SoftLines) at St. Louis Northwest Plaza and assistant merchandise manager at the St. Louis Group Office. He also worked at the Everything $1 dollar stores for four years. He served as the city of Alton’s recreation director for four years, retiring in 1997.
They will be honored at a family-only dinner August 28 at Carver’s BBQ.
They are former members of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and current members of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
They have three children, Cynthia Healey of Godfrey (fiance, Mark Boderbush); Michael (Raquel) Gore of Carbondale, Ill., and Daniel Gore of Alton.
They have three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jimmie) Johnson of Jerseyville, Michael Hausman (fiancee, Chrissy Kasson) of Wood River; and Sarah (Jack) Garrett of Brighton.
They have seven great-grandchildren, Avery Johnson, Michael Hausman Jr., Maddie Johnson, Carliegh Cherry, Shaylie Garrett, Jace Garrett and Able Hausman.