Darvin Alan Bloemker and the former Delores Jean Manda celebrated 50 years of marriage. They were married on June 26, 1971, at the College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Upper Alton by the Rev. Arnold Leverenz.
The couple met while teaching drafting and home economics at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville. Darvin retired from the Engineering Technology Department at Western Illinois University in 2002. He continued to teach, do academic advising and OSHA safety training for Lewis and Clark Community College until 2012. Delores retired from working at the Learning Tree & Copy Bee in Alton as an assistant store manager. She also was a teacher, teacher's aide and substitute teacher for several school districts in the western Illinois region for 20 years.
The couple have two daughters, one son-in-law and two grandchildren.
They will have a celebration with family and friends at the Grafton Winery at the Vineyards. They will also celebrate with a family beach vacation this year and a family cruise to Alaska in 2022.