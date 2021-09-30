Ford Motor Co. executives talked to Alton High School students about automotive careers at the inaugural Ford Day on Wednesday.
Roberts Motors General Manager John Roberts said the school is part of Ford’s Automotive Career Exploration program, which allows students to take the same online training as dealership technicians. Students who attend a community college, or who accept a position at a Ford-Lincoln dealership, receive credit toward certification as a technician.
Field Service Engineer Chris Mathus, an Alton High School graduate, and Technical Placement Specialist Marcus Hicks told students about the company’s Automotive Student Service Educational Training program, a partnership with community colleges that combines dealership experience with classroom learning. Local participants include Ranken Technical College in St. Louis.
Involvement in the program benefits students, Alton High School automotive instructor Jeff Warren said.
The dealership brought three new vehicles to the event: a Bronco, a Raptor and an all-electric Mustang Mach E to show students the latest in technology.